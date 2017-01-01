Powerful HTTP toolbelt, in one intuitive app

Create HTTP requests

Specify URL, payload, headers, and authorization all in one place. Then just hit send.

View entire transaction

Get all the details on every response. View status code, body, headers, cookies, and more!

Organize everything

Create workspaces or folders, drag-and-drop requests, and easily import and export your data.

Get more done, faster

Insomnia is more than just an HTTP client

Never repeat yourself

Reuse common values like API keys or session IDs. Define environment variables globally or switch between sub-environments for a seamless development/production workflow.

Write less code

Generate code snippets for over thirty language libraries, including Curl, NodeJS, Go, Swift, Python, Java, C, and others.

Love the experience

Get started quickly with Insomnia's intuitive interface, and choose from nine unique color themes to tailor the experience to you.

Insomnia is for everyone

Insomnia is collaborative, free, open source, and cross-platform – making it the perfect companion for both individuals and teams.

  • OAuth 2.0 Authentication
  • Multipart form builder
  • Query parameter builder
  • SSL client certificates
  • JSONPath and XPath
  • Response history
  • Data import/export
  • Rendered HTML preview
  • Image and SVG preview
  • Configurable proxy
  • Color themes
  • Cloud sync and sharing
  • Import from curl
  • Digest, Basic, NTLM Auth
  • Nunjucks templating
  • Configurable timeout
  • HAR import
  • Request filtering
  • Toggle SSL validation
  • Keyboard shortcuts
  • Usable at almost all sizes
  • Responsive interface
  • Redirect chain visualization
  • Mac, Windows and Linux

